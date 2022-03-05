Our Republican legislators have filed another ludicrous and dangerous bill.
Dubbed by its sponsors as the “Regulatory Sandbox,” Senate Bill 1068 is sponsored by state Sen. Denny Hoskins and House Bill 2587 state Rep. Alex Riley.
Please call your senator and representative and ask them to oppose this bill and support the transparent rule of law.
The Sandbox Act would create a new executive agency, the “Regulatory Relief Office” in the Missouri Department of Economic Development, to waive or suspend state laws and regulations for participating businesses during a demonstration period of at least two years subject to indefinite one-year suspensions. These exemptions are vaguely defined and are ostensibly granted to “help” a business provide an “innovative product or innovative offering.”
The Sandbox Act is unfair and unconstitutional. The laws and regulations of Missouri should be enforced impartially and equally for all people and companies in the state. There should not be a mechanism by which some companies in the state can apply to play by different rules than other companies. This dangerous act delegates legislative and regulatory authority to the executive branch, in violation of the separation of powers. The bill is duplicative because we already have standing agencies to enforce law and implement regulations.
The Sandbox Act undermines the rule of law and requires a department to weigh whether an applicant’s competitor is a sandbox participant in favor of granting an application. This provision could let in less qualified or unscrupulous actors to participate. In addition, there’s no requirement that the tested products or services to be trialed in the sandbox be related, only that the applicants themselves be “competitors,” which is an undefined term. This situation inevitably would lead to more and more companies applying for waivers, bit by bit undermining the laws and regulations of the state.
The Sandbox Act lacks transparency because it specifically exempts the Regulatory Relief Office from adherence to the Missouri Sunshine Law. The Office would be advised by an unelected eight-person advisory committee that could meet in private with no requirement for public notice, open attendance, minutes, and recorded votes. The bill provides only that a competitor and the public “may be” notified when a participant is accepted into the sandbox program. The only “consumers” informed under the act are those few who consent to be the subjects of demonstrations of products. Such a structure would defy the basic democratic concept of open governance.
The Sandbox Act states that, “A participant is deemed to possess an appropriate license under the laws of the state for the purposes of any provision of federal law requiring state licensure or authorization.” This would allow a two-year evasion of federal requirements without any federal review, which would violate the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding between the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources concerning the DNR’s delegated authority to enforce environmental laws and regulations, leading to the possible withdrawal of that authority by the EPA.
To quote New York’s former head banking regulator, Maria Vullo, “Toddlers play in sandboxes. Adults play by the rules.”
Tell your state representative and senator the scales are already tipped toward businesses and industries in Missouri, and we do not need to provide them with a protected playground.
