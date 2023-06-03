The U.S. Supreme Court in a major environmental decision on May 25 overturned the Environmental Protection Agency’s definition of wetlands that fall under the agency’s jurisdiction, siding with an Idaho couple who had said they should not be required to obtain federal permits to build on their property that lacked any navigable water.
I am writing to express my concern about the real and potential impacts that will surely follow this negation of a large part of the Waters of the U.S. rule, which would leave many of our nation’s waterbodies unprotected from pollution.
The WOTUS rule, which was finalized by the EPA and the Army Corps of Engineers in 2023 after extensive public input and scientific review, provides federal protection for wetlands, streams and other waterbodies that are essential for drinking water, wildlife habitat and flood control.
The rule reflects the intent of Congress under the Clean Water Act to protect our nation’s waters from pollution and degradation.
However, some opponents of the rule have challenged it in court and sought to delay its implementation. If the rule is suspended, many waterbodies would lose federal protection and be vulnerable to pollution from various sources, such as industrial waste, agricultural runoff and urban stormwater.
This would threaten the quality and quantity of water available for human and environmental needs, and increase the risk of waterborne diseases, toxic algae blooms, fish kills, and will increase the cost of removing pollution from drinking water supplies.
As a concerned citizen who values clean water for myself and future generations, I urge our elected officials to defend the Waters of the U.S. rule and oppose any attempts to weaken or repeal it.
The radical right wing of this corrupted Supreme Court is actively trying to destroy your right to a clean and healthy environment. Suspension of the WOTUS rule will return us to the days of rivers on fire, full of dead and decaying fish, and a poisonous stew of toxins that will threaten our health, environment and economy, and we cannot afford to lose it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.