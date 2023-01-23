Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 9 inches with locally heavier amounts up to 12 inches. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 1-888-275-6636 for road conditions. Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. &&