My mom will turn 76 years old in February. She is the most amazing senior woman I know. She runs marathons all over the nation with my younger sister, Laura. My mom exercises every day and runs almost every day. She runs in the cold and in the heat. Nothing stops her.
My mom ran four of her marathons to raise funds for a local nonprofit organization. She raised more than $20,000. She also advocates for me with my mental health challenges. She is my cheerleader, and I appreciate that so much. My mom retired from working in the medical field about seven years ago. However, she decided to get a job at Home Instead Senior Care to supplement her retirement. Her clients love and respect her. She is a popular caregiver and very nurturing and compassionate.
Seniors rock. Seniors have a lot to give. They have knowledge, they have stories from their past, and they are great friends. However, in many ways, it’s not a kind world to seniors these days.
Nursing homes have had to shut down due to the pandemic. Some seniors get kicked out of their assisted care homes through no fault of their own. Finding a place to live for seniors is a difficult and arduous process. ￼They don’t want to live in a nursing home. They want to be independent as they have always been. Home Instead is a great organization that helps seniors thrive in their own homes.
The other challenge seniors have these days is technology. I am pretty good at going online for my care, but too many seniors can’t figure out the internet. Some don’t even have a computer. They are asked to go online and do their business. It’s difficult for them. They want to do things right but are presented with challenges.
Seniors can also be neglected in nursing homes, and too many times adult children of seniors don’t care for them as they should. They are taken advantage of financially, and predators send them junk mail about false benefits and so much more. These criminals prey on seniors and the disabled.
My dad developed Parkinson’s disease during his final years. He had been a communications professor, and he had a Ph.D. and books published. He spoke all over the nation. He was brilliant and a great dad. Parkinson’s robbed him of his many talents, and he died three and a half years ago. He was a senior who gave of himself and helped others learn and grow.
How can we make life easier for seniors, and how can we show them care and respect? We need to have good caregiving for them and proper housing. We need to see them as people, knowing they were once vibrant and more aware. They are still people with true value and abilities.
We need to listen to them, respect their opinions, and help them with computer problems, transacting business and getting things done.
This is a culture that worships youth and outward beauty. However, I believe that true beauty comes from an inner light that everyone displays, even until their last days. A person’s value and worth doesn’t fade when their youth fades. A person’s value goes on forever.
We need to care for our grandparents, our parents, our siblings, whoever is in our family who needs support. We need to care for them as they have cared for us.
Seniors have so much to give. We need to not shut them off and away from the world in care facilities where no one visits them.
We need to interact with them, talk with them, care for them. We need to give them hope.
