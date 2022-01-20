Donald Trump has legally challenged the 2020 election results in courts at least 60 times. While claiming that the election was rigged — that votes were skewed in favor of Joe Biden — he has not produced any evidence to support his claims. Yet he continues to claim that the election was stolen and that he is the rightful president.
While he actually lost the popular vote by about 7 million, as well as the Electoral College, those who support him continue to believe that he won the 2020 election and that Joe Biden is not actually the president, Trump is.
Former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, who represented this state, recently referred to a poll in Southwest Missouri that 70% of Republicans are convinced that Trump is the rightful president and that the election was “stolen.” They are not deterred by facts, such as the audit of Arizona’s Maricopa County ballots, which found, after months of study, that Trump actually got fewer votes than originally reported. If the election was indeed stolen, how then to explain that Trump got more votes in this state than Biden?
Same with the Moderna, Pfizer and J&J vaccinations. There is absolutely nothing to show that the vaccinations are a government plot or cause miscarriages or any other tripe that is spewed out on the internet. But then, facts don’t matter. Those hearty right-wing folks think that Ivermectin or borax or other snake-oil “medicines” (urine?) will prevent persons becoming ill with COVID-19, because they choose to believe the misinformation they get from anti-vaxxers.
That is the crux of the matter. In Southwest Missouri and all across the nation and the world, beliefs matter, facts don’t. By that reckoning, there is no reason to attempt to win over pro-Trump supporters or to try to convince them of the error of their thinking.
The insurrection at the nation’s Capitol was just a bunch of patriots, or people associated with antifa or Black Lives Matter or even — gasp — FBI infiltrators. Nope, all evidence shows that those who attacked the Capitol were trying to prevent Biden being certified as president. But, once again, true believers are not deterred by what they consider as made-up facts.Elected officials in the U.S. House and Senate immediately condemned the insurrection but are now supporting those who stormed the heart of democracy, claiming that the invaders were true patriots or normal tourists. Those who think otherwise rely on facts. But Trump supporters discount the more than 759 charges brought by the U.S. Department of Justice.
This phenomenon is not limited to the United States. In countries of the European Union and in Africa, the same facts vs. beliefs arguments may be found.
It doesn’t really matter if one lives in McDonald County or Johannesburg, South Africa — no need to try to convince anti-vaxxers that their beliefs are wrong by presenting them with facts. Facts don’t matter; beliefs do.
