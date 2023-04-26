Katy Trail State Park is celebrating its 33rd anniversary. The corridor of the former Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad, better known as the KATY, was made possible by the National Trails System Act of 1968, and through a personal donation from Ted and Pat Jones in 1987. The Jones’ generosity continues today with the recent announcement of the construction of the Ted and Pat Jones Bridge. Thanks to a final gift from the Ted Jones Trust, the new bridge will provide direct access to the Rock Island Spur of Katy Trail State Park from the Pleasant Hill trailhead. The new bridge is one step closer to connecting the Katy Trail to Jackson County’s portion of the Rock Island Trail in Kansas City.
Since its opening, the Katy Trail has brought travelers from around the world to see the best of Missouri’s natural features while providing an economic boost to the towns along the trail and to the state. In 2022, over 400,000 people visited the park to walk or bicycle on the trail, spending their money at local restaurants, convenience stores, hotels, etc. A 2021 report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis stated that Missouri’s outdoor recreation economy generates $7.9 billion in total outdoor recreation value added to the economy.
The innovative Katy Trail, combined with the Rock Island Trail, will give Missouri a recreational trail system unlike any other in North America. Both trails combined, when completed, will make a 450-mile loop, making it one of the largest rails-to-trail projects in the world.
The Katy Trail has been studied extensively as a model by rail-trail proponents around the country who wish to repeat its success. Surrounding states are investing in rails-to-trail infrastructure and cashing in on outdoor tourism while supporting rural economic development. Recently, Kansas and Arkansas received funding through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity discretionary grant program, $24.8 million to make improvements to the Flint Hills Trail State Park in Kansas and $20.5 million to complete the Delta Heritage Trail in southeast Arkansas.
All the while, the Missouri Senate is in its second year of zeroing out federal funding for the development of the Rock Island Trail. The latest funding to be eliminated is a $2.7 million American Rescue Plan Act 2021 Tourism Grant received by the Missouri Department of Economic Development through the U.S. Economic Development Administration and designated for the Rock Island Trail.
Based on the visitation and economic impact of the Katy Trail, another Missouri rails-to-trail project, the Rock Island Trail, would also be expected to increase economic growth by creating more tourism opportunities for rural communities along the trail. The Rock Island Trail has already begun to generate economic investment from new and existing businesses looking to expand in anticipation of future demand from trail users.
Eldon, Belle, Owensville and Versailles received federal grant funding that these rural communities matched with their own funds, demonstrating their degree of commitment to completing the trail.
Considering the economic opportunity of outdoor recreation, and the success of the Katy Trail, it’s hard to understand legislative opposition to this investment — especially an investment in the numerous rural towns along the trail.
Missouri’s trails and award-winning state park system are made possible thanks to the vision and generosity of individuals such as Ted and Pat Jones and Missouri residents who have shown their support since 1984 by passing the Parks, Soils and Water Sales tax five times.
By the time the Katy Trail turns 50, Missourians will hopefully celebrate the Rock Island Trail connecting rural communities and providing benefits as enjoyed at Katy Trail State Park.
Contact your state senator and representative to ask for their support for Rock Island Trail development and consider donating to the project through the Missouri State Parks Foundation.
