I didn’t arrive at the 200 Block Commons expecting to be impressed by a shower.
After all, the Downtown Joplin location, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, has a whole lot more going on both inside and out. This became evident as I followed Jeff and Carolina Neal, the dynamic duo behind Neal Group Construction, through the restored edifice that now serves as their headquarters.
The Commons are located in the Hurlbut Building, which housed the Hurlbut Undertaking Company — Joplin’s mortuary and ambulance service at the beginning of the 20th century. The ground floor is a labyrinth of intricate tilework, century-old fireplaces, and stained-glass windows. The second floor resembles a metropolitan loft with exposed brick walls and large windows that overlook the north side of downtown.
The structure, which also houses a church and other local businesses, is a history buff or interior designer’s dream. Each space is decorated with antique signs, salvaged architectural elements, and framed newspaper clippings — conversation pieces thoughtfully chosen by the Neals themselves.
So when I came across a simple shower stall in the basement, I knew it couldn’t be there by accident.
“To be a green building, you must provide a shower so employees can clean up after walking or biking to work, which lowers their carbon footprint,” Carolina explains.
Green building?
Suddenly, I was struck by a different series of details. Each room is lit up by sensored LED lighting powered by solar panels. The hum of a struggling AC isn’t constantly heard due to a white, reflective rooftop and high-efficiency windows. The landscaping outside is lush and green thanks to an irrigation system using recycled rain water. Even the parking lot features a complimentary charging station for electric cars.
The Hurlbut Building is an ecologist’s dream, as well — complete with LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification.
Such certification requires taking the building’s holistic environmental impact into account, including how accessible it is to car-free commuters.
The Neals, the recipients of the 2018 McReynolds Award for Historic Preservation, are proud of what this location and other downtown projects represent.
And they should be because their current successes were hardfought.
When the Neals moved to Joplin in 2004 — a homecoming for Jeff, a U. S. Air Force Academy graduate and 13-year veteran, and new chapter for Carolina, a Costa Rican lawyer with experience in academic, private and public sectors — their interest was in securing a loan to purchase and restore a single building downtown.
“We spent a solid year building business plan after business plan. But eight banks turned us down. They didn’t think that anything would work downtown,” Jeff explains.
When they found a banker who believed in their vision, their first project was preserving the Columbian Building, 418-420 S. Main Street.
It was after the restoration, while Carolina pursued a master’s degree in global affairs, that one of her professors outlined the significant and positive environmental impact of their work.
“The process of building a building like this takes 100 years for the Earth to recover from. It takes a lot of energy and a lot of CO2,” she explains
Restoring hundred-year-old buildings, she continues, means working with materials that have already paid their environmental debt.
It was while considering this fact and researching in depth that the Neals decided the ecology of restoration was an important message to incorporate into their brand.
“I’ve always been a preservationist,” says Jeff. “How that transferred to being a conservationist wasn’t something I had considered before.”
The couple is quick to point out the logic and economic advantages of preservation to clients and fellow developers. In a time of rising material costs and supply shortages, restoring historic buildings means working with 60% of building materials already on hand.
While adding solar panels and other energy-efficient resources can be costly up front, lower energy consumption and bills demonstrate how these investments pay themselves off over time.
“We have a business model demonstrating what can be done,” Jeff explains. “This is a showpiece. You can incorporate certain elements here into your own building, without certification, and still reap the benefits.”
It’s these benefits and triumphs that speak the loudest.
Neal Group Construction has now successfully completed over a hundred projects — the vast majority in Downtown Joplin and on Main Street. And the buzz surrounding their current work at locations such as the Olivia Building, Cleveland Apartments, Pennington Drug Co. and the Christman Building should be a signal to future property owners, preservationists — and, yes, even banks — that the original risk they took investing in downtown has been well worth the reward.
It’s a signal to us all. As someone who invests in Downtown Joplin by frequenting local businesses (and writing a column), it’s encouraging to know that my actions have a broader impact. It turns out the preservation and restoration of my favorite neighborhood isn’t just about aesthetics or passing trends, but is aligned with my ecological values and my faith in the future of our community.
Whether buying, renting, or even picking up a cup of coffee from a restored historic building downtown, we are epitomizing the motto of thinking globally while acting locally.
Ready to save the planet? I’ll see you downtown.
