I have a confession to make. I’ve moved.
Not out of Joplin. Not even that terribly far from my former downtown apartment. And I still frequent our city center on a weekly basis. But with my 40th birthday looming on the horizon, I decided sometime last year to finally put down roots and buy a house near the downtown.
Putting down roots has become more than just a trite expression since purchasing my home. After well over a decade of renting (and worrying about nothing more than picking out a new shower curtain or not making too much noise), I now own not only a house but a yard.
And what a yard! The previous owner painstakingly landscaped both front and back with hostas, irises, tulips, tiger lilies, roses and butterfly bushes. Their work was part of what sold me on the house in the first place, alongside built-in bookshelves, a marble fireplace and a big, bright sunroom. As a first-time (and incredibly naive) homeowner, I paid attention to these details and not, say, the plumbing.
Or the electricity.
Or the roof.
Needless to say, it’s been quite the process ever since. But I love the home that I’ve created. Every now and again, however, when a repairman has to be called or weeds need to be pulled, I’m tempted to go back to apartment living.
It’s this kind of continual upkeep that has so many, particularly retirees, now choosing to sell their homes and occupy downtown apartments. And who can blame them? After years of mowing, painting and power-washing, it’s understandable why downsizing both your living space and your responsibilities feels like the wisest thing to do with your time.
I myself have occasionally felt overwhelmed by having so much to take care of. But over the past few glorious weeks, as I’ve watched — for the first time in my life — hostas unfurl little by little each day, irises slowly open, and a Japanese maple regrow its auburn leaves, a new sentiment emerges: gratitude. I’m indebted to the individual who took the time to beautify her yard for me to now enjoy. And I’m thankful that I continued to water, prune and trim, even on days when I didn’t feel like it.
Because of my new flowery setting, this spring has felt particularly spectacular. As I walk or ride my bike through Landreth Park, I see that I’m not the only one out enjoying it. I pass by groups of friends who are here playing pickleball, volleyball or disc golf. Some, like me, are making their way to the Frisco Greenway Trail, alongside couples walking their dogs or families out for a stroll. My feeling of gratitude returns; I’m grateful to those in our community who took the time to create shared green spaces for everyone to enjoy.
Today, on Earth Day, I believe that these locations deserve to not only be celebrated but studied. Natural settings adjacent to or in downtown Joplin, such as Landreth Park, Ewert Park, the Frisco Greenway Trail and Spiva Park, did not happen by accident. People sat down and chose to bring these projects to life, and we now benefit from their thoughtful work.
Individuals are also sitting down to discuss downtown Joplin and suggest turning old buildings into lofts or transforming former storefronts into grocery stores and pharmacies, particularly in the face of so much growing demand. I’m proud to be one of many making these suggestions.
But what about green spaces?
If our local parks are any sort of indicator, our student population — one of downtown’s most coveted groups of consumers — is just as eager to enjoy parks and trails as they are to rent downtown apartments or frequent local coffee shops and bars. Could our next big investment in downtown revitalization cater to this demand as well? Our very own Frisco Greenway, an abandoned railroad track turned trail, already serves as the perfect example of how abandoned industrial space can be revitalized and reused.
Green or outdoor spaces already exist downtown: current parklets, patios, and outdoor seating are examples. So are Connect2Culture’s seven upcoming concerts on the Leggett & Platt Green, starting with Me Like Bees on May 13. You may also currently enjoy quiet time or concerts at Spiva Park, or recreational activities at adjacent Landreth and Ewert parks.
But what else could a green downtown Joplin look like? What about community gardens for growing fruits and vegetables (a project started at Joplin Empire Market), rooftop oases with beehives and bird refuges, more tree-lined streets, more flowerbeds, food truck parks, bike trails (also started), dog parks, or even a green meridian down Main Street for pedestrian use?
I might sound as naive now as when I bought my home. But if personal green space inspired me to stay and invest, what might communal settings downtown do to convince students to stay, young professionals to relocate, or more families and retirees to call downtown home? I only need to look to our neighbors in Northwest Arkansas to see what investing in parks and trails can do to attract residents and boost local business.
Green is more than just the color of money, however. It is, I hope, what we can expect to see more of downtown this spring, summer, and for years to come.
Let’s do something that next generations will be grateful for.
