My grandparents owned a coffee table book that I gravitated toward during each visit to their house. The cover featured a collage of sepia images — women peering out from beneath brims of hats, mustachioed men checking pocket watches, lines of miners looking toward the camera stoically. Flipping through the book, I discovered ornate Victorian homes, social gatherings in rose-filled parks, and streets alive with trolleys, storefronts and crowds. I saw a cosmopolitan downtown made up of tall brick buildings with ornate façades.
This book was about Joplin. When I browsed through it as a teenager, I could barely believe my eyes. This was my hometown?
Over the years, my fascination with those images transformed into questions that I am still asking today:
What happened?
Where did the buildings and crowds go?
And who was responsible for letting them disappear?
Now that we are being asked as a community if we are willing to reconstruct, renovate, expand and improve Memorial Hall, my questions become partially answered.
For the past several decades, hundreds of opportunities such as the one we are now being presented were lost. These were moments when the public — or more often, people behind closed doors — decided that the aging buildings from these pictures were not worth saving and that various projects to improve downtown were too lofty or costly to pursue.
Expansion elsewhere was considered more profitable or worthwhile.
Go back year after year and you’ll see just how many of these decisions shrunk our once-thriving city center down to its current size.
In the face of so much loss, a new question forms:
Was it worth it?
The only way to predict our future is to examine our past. Has tearing down historic buildings been to our benefit?
Are we a better community for it?
Has our population grown?
Has our economy flourished?
With Memorial Hall, the question becomes even more personal. Have we been good stewards of what past generations sacrificed to give us?
I’ll be the first to admit that I’ve come up short, which is why I’m grateful for the opportunity to rectify these past mistakes by voting “Yes” to the Memorial Hall issue on April 5.
This $30 million-dollar project has never been about improving one leaky roof and outdated plumbing. It’s an investment to revitalize an entire corner of our downtown.
Yes, Memorial Hall itself will be rebuilt and restored. But an entirely new 8,500-square-foot annex will also be added for both daily use and special, large-scale events. A small stretch of 8th Street will be transformed into a green pedestrian “Veterans Way,” creating easy access to the neighboring Cornell Complex for co-hosted conventions, art shows, dance recitals, concerts and public celebrations.
All of this for half of what it costs to stay home and watch Netflix.
Most importantly, the purpose of Memorial Hall will be restored — an intention spelled out in its very name. The war memorials honoring our city’s dead from the first World War and beyond will continue to be safely housed by the establishment constructed in their honor.
Some call for simply moving these memorials elsewhere.
Great idea. Where?
I have yet to see the opposing side’s plan other than “tear it all down.” But after a multi-million dollar demolition (that we will pay for; voting “no” has its own price tag), transportation and storage of the war memorials, and future council meetings, town hall debates, and public surveys on how, where, and if we continue to preserve them, I have a feeling we’ll be left with the same question as before:
Was it worth it?
Was saving $6 a month worth losing one of our most sacred links to the past? Was it worth dishonoring those who built Memorial Hall in hopes that their story would never be forgotten?
Was it worth having yet another vacant lot?
Was it worth losing one more member of our community to another city with more to do?
Was it worth the lost revenue our local businesses could have earned?
Was it worth shrinking down in size yet again?
There’s no way of predicting the future, but it’s not too far-fetched to imagine a grandchild years from now pouring over pictures of Joplin from this time. She will be amazed by how much her hometown has changed. And she will either thank us or blame us.
Your vote on April 5 decides.
