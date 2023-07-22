I get in the same rut every summer as I do in winter. When the weather becomes too harrowing to face, I find myself in pajamas right after dinner, ready to curl up with a good book or movie for the evening.
But after years of settling in with the sun still up, I’m unsatisfied and ready for a little adventure — a fact I have to remind myself of when Becki Arnall, founder and owner of Dream Theatre Company, and Kaden Propps, a voice coach and director of the upcoming “Heathers: The Musical” invite me to their theater on First and Main to watch Thursday night practice during what’s usually prime pajama time.
I step through the mirrored doors and into a converted storefront, once a saloon rumored to have played host to Jesse James. Behind a velvet curtain is the performance hall, a black room with a few rows of folding chairs, a corner piano and a host of folks who don’t bat an eye at my entrance. The troupe is busy singing, dancing and occasionally running in circles as they practice for an upcoming performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” I settle in, pleased that I’m not on my sofa searching for something to stream. Already, this is far better than anything I could watch at home.
I don’t just mean the show, which starts and stops periodically as actors practice lines or choreography is corrected. Rather, it’s people-watching in the midst of such a colorful crowd that I find particularly satisfying.
There’s no one age bracket, gender or socioeconomic group represented here. They’re not even all from Joplin, I learn, as those closest quickly tell me they drive in from Springfield each night for rehearsals. Some are dressed simply in shorts and T-shirts, while others have mixed and matched every color and pattern imaginable to — forgive me — dramatic effect.
At Dream Theatre, the overall aesthetic is neither punk nor squeaky-clean kid-next-door. Rather, it’s one of unapologetic self-expression.
It’s this sense of freedom that impresses me as much as the singing and dancing. Joplin’s alternative community theater seems to embody the definition of a “third space,” the sacred and fabled somehwere outside of work and home where one can feel they truly belong.
If the lines that wrap around the corner each night of a performance are any indication, they must be doing something right.
Becki, who founded Dream Theatre and began assembling actors for performances at Project Graduations, Third Thursdays, and the Murphysburg Dickensfest, emphasizes that members are passionate enough to come work on sets or volunteer in other ways nearly every day.
“We’re not handing out paychecks, and we are not handing out Tony Awards,” she tells me between rehearsals. “We’re not competitive — not everyone is a triple threat! But we believe that everyone here has something to offer.”
Having a community and a sense of purpose has been a boon to all members, including those with addiction or mental health issues, Becki continues.
“This is a place to build up your skills and abilities,” says Kaden, who has been with the company since late 2020. “This is where many have their first opportunity to actually direct a show or do choreography. Maybe they don’t have a degree in theater. But we want this to be a place for artists … and, if you stick with us long enough, we’re going to give you an opportunity,” he says.
Both demonstrate just how many opportunities are available. Becki, who oversees the administrative side of Dream Theatre — including securing expensive licensing for each show — can also step in and perform when needed. And along with directing Heathers, Kaden is also playing Dr. Frank N. Furter, the lead in “Rocky Horror.”
Because they are for-profit, as opposed to a registered nonprofit organization, they take suggestions for upcoming shows from the troupe themselves in what Becki describes as a “benevolent dictatorship.” Not having a board of directors to answer to means they are able to perform plays and musicals that others might turn down. This includes “Rocky Horror,” which was selected as a form of advocacy and protest against recent anti-drag bills and laws.
“We’re the ‘Yes’ people,” says Becki, smiling.
Kaden points out that, in saying yes, they also strive to have a well-rounded docket of potential shows and workshops for everyone, not just adults. This includes the recent production of “Alice in Wonderland,” as well as a children’s theatrical workshop in partnership with Stone’s Throw Dinner Theater.
Something for everyone — to experience in person instead of at home in our pajamas — is the lesson I take with me. As local businesses compete with goods and services that can be ordered on your phone and delivered to your doorstep, Dream Theatre is an example of something that can’t be automated away — bringing them in solidarity with their Hollywood counterparts who are protesting, amongst other things, AI-generated scripts and performances.
As a part of the downtown Joplin community, they also prove what can happen when given the time, support and space to pursue a passion.
Despite the name, they’ve turned dreams into reality, bringing to life what they personally wanted to see in their city instead of waiting on others to do it for them.
My imagination awakened after such a dreamy midsummer night, I head home wondering: Who downtown is next to express themselves?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.