Chances are, you’ve never set foot inside one of downtown Joplin’s most famous buildings.
I don’t say this to stir up envy over some new and exclusive locale. I’ve never set foot inside it, either. That’s because it collapsed five years before I was born.
Our local history buffs already know of what I speak. The Connor Hotel, once located on the corner of Fourth and Main streets where our now-former public library sits, still appears on everything from vintage-inspired postcards to Christmas ornaments. Browse through local history publications or blogs and you’re sure to see black-and-white photos of its beaux-arts style façade. The Connor’s beauty and prestige was only outshone by its ultimate demise; it fell to pieces a day before scheduled demolition, killing two and trapping one, a story that made national headlines in 1978.
It’s part of family lore too. My father was inside a day before the collapse and was part of the rescue effort the day after (he remains grateful to not have been there in between).
The Connor Hotel occupies an important part of our history even though it no longer appears in our downtown skyline.
Nor does any other hotel, for that matter.
As I return from vacation (and am already dreaming of the next day-trip or staycation), this missing element stands out.
“Currently, travelers to Joplin are constrained to hotels mainly in the area of Range Line Road and 32nd Street, close to the interstate,” says Patrick Tuttle, director of the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau, further noting that, “This location contributes to a degree of success for our hoteliers who annually average occupancy rates of 60-65%.”
The CVB supports downtown — their office is located there, plus many downtown businesses are featured on the VisitJoplinMO website. They celebrate Route 66 and the newly-opened Cornell Complex as downtown attractions. Patrick emphasizes that the CVB “would support a downtown hotel, but without a major draw and more attractions downtown, how a hotel would be sustained long-term is a concern.”
While this is logic that someone as starry-eyed as me would do well to adhere to, I want to believe that if we build a boutique hotel downtown, they — both visitors and locals — will come.
Why? Boutique hotels are often destinations unto themselves. More than just a place to park and sleep while traveling, examples such as Hotel Kansas City, Tulsa’s Mayo Hotel, or Bentonville’s 21c purposefully juxtapose hotels and motels along the highway.
Most call revitalized historic buildings home (anyone know of a neighborhood that has those?). They attract those eager to take in the sometimes quirky but oftentimes glamorous interiors, now considered the perfect backdrop for weddings, friends’ weekends, honeymoons, or your weekly Instagram reels. Features such as rooftop bars, day-pass swimming pools, lobby coffee shops and fine dining restaurants also make them an ideal meeting place for locals.
But those kinds of amenities come with a hefty price tag. And even the largest hotel companies in the world would think twice before investing in a location that has yet to prove it can attract tourists — perhaps why the 2021 plan of transforming the Robertson Building into a Radisson hotel has stagnated.
This is, of course, a truly frustrating chicken-or-egg situation: We can’t prove a downtown boutique hotel will be successful until one opens, and they won’t open until someone has proven they are successful.
Lori Haun, executive director of Downtown Joplin Alliance, says that a downtown hotel remains a high priority for DJA and has information that can potentially break the cycle.
“We have seen the addition of a few Airbnbs,” she states,” which are consistently full.”
Jill Halbach, director of the Post Art Library, vice president of the Missouri Preservation Board of Directors and chairperson of the Joplin Historic Preservation Commission, was proud to help welcome the 24th annual Missouri Preservation Conference to Joplin earlier this month. She states, however, that the common complaint amongst the 100-plus visitors was the lack of lodging downtown, where the conference was held.
Executive Director of Connect2Culture, Emily Frankoski, often hears similar complaints from performers and patrons alike.
“Artists are always asking us whether they can walk to the venue or if it’s close to the hotel. You most definitely cannot. Also, I know many patrons have mentioned they would like to have a hotel downtown so they can enjoy the show, downtown businesses, and restaurants by foot.”
In conversations I’ve had with medical students, a common feature on their wishlist is a downtown hotel for parents to stay in while visiting.
Are these wishes and complaints enough? Surely businesses have opened with far less a guarantee for success.
Yet I understand the hesitation.
Recent downtown business closures — many based on personal rather than economic reasons — have made me question whether my enthusiasm for downtown Joplin isn’t just plain old naivete.
Could a downtown hotel be sustained? Aren’t the examples I’ve named above located in larger metropolitan areas with more to do, see, eat and experience?
But I have to believe that what I long for is longed for by others, as well. Who will be the first (in this century, anyway) to step out and take the risk of opening a hotel downtown?
Word on the street is that they’re going to be wildly successful.
I’ll take a corner room with a view, please.
