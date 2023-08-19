There’s often more to my morning walks downtown than getting exercise.
First and foremost, they’re an excuse to grab coffee. But they also provide valuable intel. As I get my steps in early in our city center, I see just how much activity is going on behind the scenes. Crews of construction workers or small teams of contractors head into apartment buildings and future storefronts, all highly-anticipated locations nearing completion.
Seeing them, I’m reminded that millions of dollars have been spent on downtown Joplin, with some results already public-facing. Because I am fortunate enough to write about this neighborhood and speak with residents, organizations, entrepreneurs and property owners, I know that millions more will continue to pour in to restore historic buildings, create housing and bring in business.
I’ve learned that these ventures, particularly housing creation, have resulted in downtown property value going up. Building owners interested in selling or leasing are now able to ask for substantially more on properties that were deemed too risky to invest in by local banks only 20 years ago.
I relay this information to you today because, let’s be honest, when you walk down Main Street at present, it’s hard to tell that much of anything new besides construction is going on.
This isn’t a slight to the celebrated galleries, boutiques, salons, restaurants, bars and coffee shops that keep our city vibrant, nor to the offices rented or owned by construction firms, tech companies, real estate agencies and financial advisors whose presence is sometimes hidden behind closed doors.
My intent, I promise you, is not to offend every single business owner between 1st and 10th Streets.
What I actually want is to secure your investment.
Downtown property value is up, but here’s a simplified version of the conundrum we now face: It’s up because more people want to live downtown. Those who choose to do so often name the ability to access restaurants and shops on foot as one of their primary motivations. Residents’ presence and a general uptick in activity attracts office-based business owners eager to be in the midst of the hustle and bustle. Then property value increases due to demand. White-collar business owners are able to afford now-pricier real estate along Main. Smaller mom-and-pop shops — the restaurants and boutiques that brought folks here in the first place — are unintentionally shouldered out.
Am I saying downtown offices should go? Absolutely not. Downtown is as much a financial center as it is residential or cultural, and I’m grateful for businesses that call downtown home. But now that we have reached a milestone in our downtown’s history — and a visible transition period — how can we work together to create a downtown that maintains its value?
Patrons, property owners
Once again, I’m grateful for the insight I’ve received from reporting. Here are ideas from patrons all the way up to property owners that I’d like to share with you today:
Building owners, consider your second floor ideal for offices and keep as many street-facing storefronts as possible reserved for restaurants, shops and other public-friendly services.
Please don’t wait for the highest bidder to buy or lease your property as-is; rather, think of what kinds of businesses are going to add value in the long run. Help make basic repairs to attract these businesses — or lower your asking price. Few would pay top dollar for houses with plumbing or structural issues, so why would they do the same with buildings with mold or rotted floors? Some updates are up to renters or buyers, but they have options, too, and will go where they feel supported.
One renovation that isn’t always obvious is breaking up the ground floor into multiple units. Many storefronts actually offer too much space for a single business to fill with merchandise. By dividing up the front and back of your ground floor, you allow for more office space or ADA-compliant housing in the back while the general public can shop or eat in the front.
Office warriors, keep coming downtown but bring your desks and laptops upstairs or out of street-facing properties, if possible. Make your office building buzz with excitement by investing in coffee shops, food trucks, gyms and cocktail lounges on the ground floor, then apartments higher up. There are successful examples of hybrid campuses downtown, and yours could be next.
Business owners, when you have a public-facing storefront, please have public-friendly hours. This means multiple days a week, including Saturdays, preferably until 6 or 7 p.m. Even those of us who work from home can’t always pull away from our laptops to shop early afternoon on a Tuesday. Help us help you.
For those fighting the good retail fight, you’re the bravest amongst us. You’re up against billion-dollar corporations like Amazon and Walmart. Invest in a user-friendly website — not just a free Facebook page — where people can order your goods online.
For the rest of us sitting on the sidelines, like me? Show up. To everything. To shops, cafes, shows and parades. Spend as much money as you can locally instead of online or at a drive-thru.
Buildings can be renovated and businesses can open their doors, but true value comes from what we as a community do with this space. The construction workers will one day be gone. What crowds will replace them? What will we make of their hard work, of the work of so many others?
