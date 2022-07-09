I’ve never stepped foot inside Joplin’s former Carnegie Library. I’ve never checked out books at the librarian’s desk or studied for an exam in one of its reading rooms. The closest I’ve ever been to its tree-lined entry was while struggling to hit tennis balls with my eighth grade gym class across the street at Memorial Junior High.
So why did I find last week’s news of the Carnegie Library fire so utterly heartbreaking?
Thousands of Carnegie libraries like ours were built around the world through grants from Andrew Carnegie — the same name behind Carnegie Hall in New York City. Roughly 2,500 Carnegie libraries were constructed in the entrepreneur’s lifetime, including those in Webb City, Nevada, Carthage and Springfield.
Being one of so many doesn’t make Joplin’s Carnegie Library unique. But having been a part of this global and civic-minded initiative does make it special.
Jill Halbach Sullivan, executive director of Post Art Library and chairperson of the Joplin Historic Preservation Commission, explains the “Carnegie Formula” to me, which helped determine the site of future libraries.
“A community had to demonstrate the need for a public library, provide the building site, use public funds to operate the library, provide free service, as well as a certain percentage of annual funds,” she says. “You might say that sort of community buy-in happens only in burgeoning cities, which Joplin was at that time.”
The men and women who brought the library to Wall Avenue a century ago did so to signify our growth as a community and our connection with the outer world.
So why, after all their effort, were the doors boarded up?
“By the 1940s, the building had structural damage. By the mid-1960s, the library’s staff was advised to use the upper level for nothing more than a reading room, as structural specifications did not meet the requirements of a heavy book load. The heating and ventilating system needed upgrading, as did the plumbing and electrical systems,” Jill continues. “After years of discussion and studies, it was decided that a new library would be built. Joplin Public Library vacated the Carnegie building in 1981, when it opened in the new building at 300 South Main Street, where it was until 2017.”
The Connor Hotel, one of Joplin’s most famous landmarks that was also in need of repairs, was destroyed to make room for the new space.
My heartbreak turns to anger.
How irreparable could the structural damage have been for them to continue using the building for 40 more years? A building made out of solid Carthage marble that has lasted over a century and just survived a fire? Was renovation truly so costly that selling one historic site (for a mere $25,000) and demolishing another made more economic sense?
The belief that historic preservation was too expensive prevailed for years. Jeff and Carolina Neal, of Neal Group Construction — one of the restoration and construction firms now deeply invested in downtown’s revitalization — confirm that, as late as 2004, numerous banks denied them loans on downtown properties, considering them a poor investment.
By 2007, 75% of the buildings downtown were vacant, according to the Downtown Joplin Alliance.
But here’s where there’s hope.
By 2017, downtown vacancy dipped below 10%. The DJA is currently conducting an online poll and gathering new data on downtown’s progress. Executive Director Lori Haun is confident that new numbers will show yet another drop.
The Neals — who are working to restore the Olivia Building and Cleveland Apartments, among numerous other downtown projects — have never been busier and find themselves on the upward curve of a real estate boom.
“We have seen a change in the value of properties downtown,” Carolina Neal confirms.
With all of this progress, it comes as no surprise that the Carnegie Library was, before last week’s fire, under consideration for renovation and future use. It might still be — but repairing fire damage will add to the total cost.
Nevertheless, when pictures of burnt books inside the Carnegie were posted online, concerned citizens asked why city officials have neglected the library and other historic sites for so long. But the city of Joplin hasn’t owned the Carnegie Library for decades.
The books that are now ash belonged to a family. Fires at the library, the Olivia, and the Cleveland Apartments took place on private property.
City officials and tax dollars only come into play when these buildings are damaged to the point of becoming a public hazard. Meaning disinterest in preservation, or apathy to use or sell, can result in hefty price tags for Joplin residents when it’s time for emergency repairs or demolition.
Can’t we be more proactive?
“Other communities have used tools like a vacant building registry, code enforcement and connections to resources for rehabilitation to encourage private building owners to secure, maintain, and ultimately rehab or dispose of their property,” Lori Haun explains. “Joplin’s city staff and council should be looking at what tools we have and what can be created to reduce the number of vacant buildings.”
My first time seeing Carnegie’s interior should not have been so heartbreaking. Let’s transform our collective anguish into visible action and ensure that our next glimpse inside is more inspiring.
