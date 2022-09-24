Why did I return to Joplin?
It’s not a question I often ask myself. Perhaps because the answer is quite obvious to me. I was born and raised here. My family and many close friends are here. So, much of my identity is intrinsically linked to this area and its history.
No, the question of why I returned after more than a decade of living in larger cities has been posed by others — friends from my past and present, or new acquaintances I’ve met thanks to this column. Beyond family ties, I speak to them about pragmatic things: Joplin’s affordable cost of living, the opportunity to own a home and so on.
But as I make my way down Joplin Avenue and see crowds made up of people from every walk of life gathered under rows of rainbow flags, my heart swells. Here’s one of the real reasons I’m happy to be home.
I have returned to a Joplin whose sense of community has expanded and evolved. A community that understands that we are better when we support one another. A community where all can feel not only safe and included, but celebrated.
That celebration was on full display September 9-11 at Joplin Pridefest.
Pride has existed in Joplin for years. As I speak with Ron Burch, one of the co-founders and the current co-chair of JOMO Pride, Inc, he explains that the former Joplin Pride Board held celebrations exclusively in Landreth Park up until 2017.
It was in 2018 that JOMO Pride took charge of organizing the event and moved festivities downtown. Downtown Joplin provided more visibility, Ron says, which led to a then record-breaking 1,000 attendees that year.
“It helps being downtown,” Ron states. “People are so much more aware of what’s happening there.”
He adds that support from downtown businesses adds to Pride’s visibility and success. From Blackthorn Pizza and Pub to Liberty Utilities, many downtown Joplin locations welcome Joplin Pridefest either by displaying flags, hosting specific events, or providing corporate sponsorship.
The wide variety of sponsors — and the fact that many are vying to become next year’s main sponsor — should be a signal that Joplin Pridefest is not a small, niche gathering relegated to a few designated city blocks, but a citywide event.
Sponsors for 2022’s 3-day festivities included Liberty and Blackthorn once again, as well KOAM News, Kansas City University, and Unity of Joplin, among many others.
Ron is quick to point out that support from the public sector is also incredibly impactful. The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce and visitjoplinmo (Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau) were also official 2022 sponsors. This support not only makes sense on a values-driven level, but on a very practical economic level, as well.
“Everyone is starting to notice that there is an LGBTQIA+ community here and it is growing. Not everyone realizes that the LGBTQIA+ market is one of the fastest growing markets in the world. The LGBTQIA+ community is one of the fastest growing minority groups in the United States,” he continues. “A lot more youth are coming out now. And Pride is often the first time they come out and express themselves.”
When I briefly ask about any backlash — including the comical uproar over having children’s events at Pridefest — Ron patiently explains what many attendees have known all along.
“One of the unique things about our festival is it is geared towards families,” he explains. “Joplin Pridefest is not a 21-and-up or an 18-and-up festival. The LGBTQIA+ community has families. Our allies have families. This is a space where everyone can come. We have it geared towards everyone.”
Perhaps this is why Joplin Pridefest experienced the largest turnout in the festival’s history this year. The numbers have more than doubled, with a total of over 2,200 in attendance. And JOMO Pride, Inc. is already looking forward to next year.
“The success of Pride only happens when we have community involvement. and when everyone’s on board,” Ron concludes. “Our meetings are public and often biweekly. We invite you to look us up on Facebook and join us. We’d love to have everyone’s involvement.”
Creating festivals and spaces downtown and throughout the city where the LGBTQIA+ community feels both safe and celebrated is essential to Joplin’s continued growth. Not just short-term growth that comes from an inclusive local economy, but long-term prosperity that comes from building a community where everyone feels that they can stay.
Or finally return home to.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.