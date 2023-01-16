I’m running out of space for coffee mugs and earrings.
I’d like to blame two particular artisans who often sell their respective wares at pop-ups in downtown Joplin’s coffee shops or at Joplin Empire Market. But when I pass by Lenneth Co.’s display of handmade earrings or Thirteen Ceramics’ one-of–a-kind dishes (including mugs), no one forces me to pull out my debit card and indulge in a new purchase but myself.
Once or twice, I’ve passed by just to say hello to these merchants and admire their new collections without actually buying something. The young women behind each display — who are also the names and faces behind each brand — always understand. Yet when I walk away empty-handed, I also leave with a sense of self-imposed guilt.
You see, I love being a part of a community where creative folks can live out dreams, like making and selling art, opening a restaurant or bar, or curating a boutique. By now, you can guess that I also love when they decide to bring these dreams to life downtown.
But that love often comes with the weight of responsibility: If I want them to stay and keep making downtown Joplin a better place, I must support them through all means necessary. I must buy all the things, eat and drink at all the places, and go to all the events. The one day I decide to stay home and miss out will be the day they decide to pack up and take their creativity elsewhere.
Although these intense feelings are often laughable and rarely fact-based, I’m not alone in experiencing them. Over the past few months of chronicling life downtown, I’ve met many who, like me, sometimes feel they need to buy a loaf of bread or a sweater or a work of art less out of necessity and more out of a desire to support the people selling them. Even if their monthly budget or diet or lack of storage space doesn’t allow for it at the time.
For each of these individuals, I’ve also met counterparts who feel they don’t have the time, energy or funds to spend downtown. Timid and creatures of comfort, they feel embarrassed to peruse Joplin Empire Market and downtown storefronts without buying anything, or inconvenienced by restaurants or coffee shops that don’t offer the same fare as this or that chain. When it comes to events, classes or more, some still claim they don’t know what’s happening when — and if they did, they likely wouldn’t have time.
All-or-nothing attitudes like these get us in trouble every January and lead to burnout. A few weeks ago, how many of us swore off carbs, sugar, or red meat — only to binge on double cheeseburgers and milkshakes a few days later? Did we vow to start our days with sunlight instead of blue light and end our evenings with sunsets instead of Netflix — but now we’re reading this on our phone while an episode we’re only half watching plays in the background? Did we swear that, this year, we’d run this many miles, save this much money and spend that much more time with family — only to wind up too tired, too broke and too busy yet again?
For those of you who are staying true to your New Year’s resolutions, good for you (especially those of you who gave up an addiction — consider this your sign to keep going). For the rest of us, we’ve learned yet again that having a lofty goal is great, but introducing small, manageable, long-term change is even better.
I want manageable support of downtown Joplin to be one of those changes you make this year. I want us all to invest a little bit of our time and resources in the health and vitality of our community.
Like any health-based resolution, it can’t be so severe that it becomes unlivable. Maybe you can only eat or shop downtown once a month. Maybe right now, going out with friends means grabbing a coffee instead of a beer. Maybe you can’t make it to every Third Thursday or Art Walk. Maybe you only see one live performance or go to one art show.
Maybe you stop by a pop-up without always buying the mug or earrings.
Do I want you to do more? Obviously! I want you in downtown Joplin so much that I write a column about it. With both new developments like the Cornell Complex having arrived and beloved businesses like Pearl Brothers departing, the winds of change continue to blow downtown and it remains a neighborhood to watch and support. But that support has to come in ways that are sustainable to us all.
Perhaps this means that some of your support isn’t always economic. It can mean volunteering for Downtown Joplin Alliance or a shelter. It can mean taking an art class, working out at a gym, or attending a religious service at various downtown locations.
As I write these words, people are walking up and down Main Street. Maybe they’re shopping, grabbing lunch, heading into their office, or simply out for a stroll. I don’t need to know their reason for being downtown and I don’t need to know yours.
I’m just always glad to see you there.
