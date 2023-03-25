Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri... Spring River at Carthage affecting Jasper County. Elk River near Tiff City affecting McDonald County. .Heavy rainfall through Friday will likely lead to the rivers rising above flood stage. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Spring River at Carthage. * WHEN...From early this morning to tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, minor flooding occurs at the gage site. Flood waters impact State Highway 37 east of Carthage between Avilla and Reeds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 9.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early this morning to a crest of 10.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&