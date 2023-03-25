I promise I’m a careful driver.
But should you ever be behind me on Main Street as I pass the 900 block, you might not think so. Not as I slow down to catch a glimpse of what is happening on one of the fastest-changing corners in downtown Joplin.
Last week, I craned my neck to see if there was a line to Hungry Monkey, a new restaurant serving poké bowls and other Hawaiian-style fare. Before that, I tried to keep my eye on the road while also reading signage outside the construction site of the future Moss-DeGraff Building, which will house KM Guru Marketing. I often turn to see who is coming out of the brightly-decorated Coley’s Cookie Co. I smile as two heads regularly poke out from behind the curtain of a window in one of the newest apartment buildings — a dog and cat belonging to a new resident, watching all the activity outside as eagerly as I do.
To those of you in traffic with me, I apologize.
Once home and no longer a menace behind the wheel, I scroll through Instagram for even more new signs of life. I spot posts from Haelyn+Co. and Mint Cove, children’s and women’s fashion boutiques that are nestled next to Beaten Path Coffee Co. and the Creative Learning Alliance Lab. I see stories from Midwestern Built, a fitness location whose new and strikingly-contemporary building adds dramatic contrast to the historic buildings surrounding it.
My curiosity surrounding this particular corner stems beyond my general interest in downtown Joplin.
Growing up, 9th and Main was known for one thing only — Souls Harbor, a human services and homeless shelter that has existed for over 40 years now — a shelter that has been a Main Street mainstay for as long as my peers and I have been alive. And a location that has — admit it — often been a point of debate.
Adjacent to Souls Harbor, there have been other businesses and tenants living and working for decades in what could gently be called less-than-ideal surroundings, often at no fault of their own. Passing these locations as a teenager and young adult, I didn’t understand what I now know: The aging buildings they occupied needed repair, the repairs cost money, and both banks and potential investors were wary of spending cash on what was then seen as a lost cause.
The restored century-old buildings, renovated (and fully occupied) apartments, new construction, and latest retail and restaurant spaces have put the lost-cause theory soundly to rest. But the paradox of 9th and Main Street is that all of its vibrancy today is possible in part because of who remained there for all those years.
Had Souls Harbor chosen another location to operate 40 years ago, it’s probable that the building it continues to occupy today and those surrounding it would have been demolished. The same could be said of many downtown Joplin locations at one time or other.
So, as excited as I am about the new life on 9th and Main, I also feel the need to celebrate this older establishment that has served the neighborhood longer than most. Perhaps gratitude makes more sense than celebration here. After all, the only time I have spent at Souls Harbor was volunteered. Unlike many fellow Joplinites, I haven’t had to have a meal or night’s sleep there out of necessity. But my good fortune doesn’t make Souls Harbor any less vital to this part of our city center or to our community at large.
Those I speak to who either live or work in the burgeoning 900 block acknowledge the neighboring homeless shelter and describe daily life nearby as positive, not perfect. It’s this positivity that I’d invite us all to center our focus on.
A friend and occupant of an apartment in the restored Muir building weighs in: “I like living in the 900 block of Main because it’s in a state of transition — it’s neither the before nor the after. Seeing that transition up close is both exciting and eye-opening.”
Nicole Porter, owner of Coley’s Cookies, describes running a business here with enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to be part of the revitalization of the 900 block. With the addition of the apartments and other businesses, the director of Souls Harbor works closely with us to ensure that we have no issues.”
As more blocks downtown are revitalized, both the enthusiasm and eye-opening lessons we learn at 9th and Main should be called upon. Namely, that no part of our town is lost, that businesses, housing, and human services can coexist, and that different folks from different backgrounds and with varied needs can live and work side-by-side in an imperfectly positive way.
As I search for a conclusion, I realize I have likely only started a conversation. And I become fearful that my musings are as reckless as my driving — that I’m speeding past much broader issues without stopping to examine them more closely, or that I’m examining them with rose-colored glasses.
Another paradox surfaces: I’m allowed to be optimistic, cautious, and questioning when it comes to downtown Joplin’s transitions, just as you are. But let’s not allow ourselves to be cynical. Together, let’s watch this space. I recommend pulling over and parking to do so.
