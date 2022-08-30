For many in the Four-State Area, the familiar faces at Red Onion Cafe feel like family. For me, it’s more than a feeling — owners David and Cindy Blum are my aunt and uncle. And many of the individuals who have been a part of the Red Onion team since the 1990s — from line cooks to dishwashers to servers to managers — have been a part of my life since childhood.
It’s the kind of overlap that is bound to happen when writing about the small Midwestern town you grew up in, but I’d like to make clear that I have and always will interview and support as many downtown businesses as possible, family or not. With Red Onion Cafe’s 27th anniversary approaching on Sept. 5, I’d be remiss to not speak to restaurant owners who have had front-row seats to downtown Joplin’s evolution for almost an entire generation.
Red Onion Cafe is now a fixture of our city’s center, but the original concept started in the unlikeliest of places — Range Line Road. That’s where David Blum — a Carthage native who moved from cities like Detroit, Denver, Phoenix, Dallas, and Kansas City while working for a chain restaurant franchise — became general manager of Raphael’s, a Mexican-themed restaurant in the 1980s, and Travetti’s, once Joplin’s most popular Italian restaurant, in the early 1990s. Jim Wilkinson, whom David credits as his mentor, was the name behind wildly-successful restaurants such as Travetti’s and Jim Bob’s.
“I could see when I worked for Jim Wilkinson how to run a restaurant from a small business perspective. He taught me everything, like how to develop recipes, look at overhead costs and prepare for an opening,” David explains.
During his time at Travetti’s, he began to curate a list of Italian or Mediterranean-influenced dishes that he and his wife personally loved.
“This is before the internet and the Food Network. I went to the bookstore and browsed recipes in cookbooks from successful restaurants. We traveled and tried food in other cities. Red Onion’s original menu, which still hangs framed on the wall, is an eclectic collection of the food I liked that you couldn’t find anywhere else in town,” he continues.
When it came time to choose the location of Red Onion Cafe, his travels also influenced his decision.
“Having lived all over the country, I knew that downtown areas were always the coolest and hippest areas,” David says.
The Blums began renting a space at 407 Main St. in 1995 — a risk at the time, considering the number of empty downtown storefronts — and incorporated the notion of “casual urban dining” into all their branding and marketing.
Being cool and hip wasn’t the deciding factor for choosing to open in downtown Joplin, however. Rent on Main Street as opposed to Range Line was (and still is) dramatically different. It’s for this reason that David will always consider downtown as the perfect starter location for new businesses.
After nearly 30 years of consistently busy lunch and dinner services at both the original Main Street location and now at 4th and Virginia, it would appear that downtown Joplin is also ideal for long-term goals.
When recalling key dates from Red Onion’s history, local and nationally historic moments stand out. The morning after the devastating EF5 tornado in May 2011, for example, Red Onion’s executive team and managerial staff were able to come together and organize a system for distributing food and water to those in need. They were able to provide this service first before national organizations arrived and took over.
When the start of the COVID-19 pandemic threatened the future of nearly all restaurants, Red Onion was able to adapt to curbside takeout quickly. In response, they were greeted by crowds of customers wrapped around the corner of 4th Street to pick up their to-go meals (and a tongue-in-cheek roll of toilet paper).
The Blums credit their faith as the key to their success. But they are also quick to point out the incredible contribution of loyal team members — three of whom have worked for Red Onion for the full 27 years, most others who have been with the restaurant for 10 to 20 years — as well as regular customers who have dined on French onion soup and fried chicken salads for decades now.
They are keeping an eye on downtown’s evolution, as well. Bolstered by growing private property development, they hope that city officials will become more involved in addressing downtown’s ongoing needs as well as celebrating its successes. And they encourage future entrepreneurs to consider downtown as a start-up location.
As I finish my conversation with David, I’m reminded that we don’t see eye to eye on everything. From food trends to politics, we tease or debate one another on our difference of opinions, which is common enough in any family. But our hope and interest in downtown Joplin succeeding is a uniting factor. It’s a uniting factor for our community as a whole, regardless of what might otherwise divide.
So here’s to another 27 years of local restaurants that allow us to come together to break bread — and share smoked chicken dip too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.