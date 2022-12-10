It’s not so much that I miss holiday shopping at the mall. What I miss is the hustle and bustle.
Who would’ve thought that circling the parking lots for half an hour to find just one available spot, fighting your way through crowds and perfume samples in multiple department stores, waiting in line for hours to see Santa, and shamelessly noshing on junk food in the food court while people-watching was something we’d one day speak of in the past tense?
The holiday crowds pale in comparison to years past, but Northpark Mall is still there and continues, I hope, to see a peak in sales this season. As someone who writes about downtown businesses, I feel comfortable wishing the mall well because it’s no longer Main Street’s rival.
That rivalry was replaced by the internet long ago.
Yes, the convenience of doing all of your holiday shopping under one roof has been replaced with doing all of your holiday shopping under your roof. But what we’ve learned throughout the pandemic is that no app or home delivery service can replace the experience of going out. We’re social creatures, even the most introverted. Isn’t December the perfect time to see and be seen — even while out running errands?
I say put your glad rags on and spend these next few weekends shopping downtown.
In one of my many attempts to be more like Oprah, I’ve created a list of favorite things that should act more as inspiration than an all-out guide. Please forgive me if I forget a business or good. What I really want you to do is shop local, which is why I’ve broadened my horizons to locations around downtown’s perimeter.
Here are a few ideas for everyone on your list:
• For the artist: Give the gift of inspiration by offering Connect2Culture season tickets or a membership to George A. Spiva Center for the Arts. Now that both are housed at the Cornell Complex, these passes will give them access to downtown Joplin’s most exciting new address. For art you can take home, consider purchasing from Spiva’s gift shop; Local Color Art Gallery and Studio; or Urban Art Gallery, where you can also buy pottery and jewelry and sign up for monthly classes. Don’t forget that some of the best places to purchase art downtown are local restaurants and coffee shops, as well.
• For the foodie: Create the ultimate gift basket with flavors that represent your hometown (and that you’ll be tempted to keep yourself). Start by picking up cheese and charcuterie from the Boardroom, and crowlers of locally brewed beer from Chaos Brewery. Add in pint glasses, house beer syrup, and sweatshirts from the Bruncheonette. Pick up dry rubs and sauces from Hackett Hot Wings, cookies from Coley’s Cookie Company and Frosted Cakerie, baked goods from Farmhouse Bakery, and a bread subscription to Forest + Field. Finish it off with tokens from Joplin Empire Market, Eagle’s Landing Wine (sold by Just A Taste at the market most weekends), and gift certificates to downtown restaurants such as Crabby’s, Club 609, Red Onion Cafe, B&B Bistro, M&M Bistro, Wilder’s, Carmine’s, and more. Celebrate your success with a very festive punch bowl at The Living Room to end the day!
• For the coffee addict: Life’s too short to start each morning fighting your way through a drive-thru line, Joplin! Pick up your very own bag of beans (or a cup of joe to go) from Cottage Small at Joplin Empire Market, Joplin Avenue Coffee Company, Bearded Lady Coffee Roasters, Beaten Path Coffee Shop, or Zinc in Midtown. Most also sell mugs and other coffee-making tools to inspire your inner barista.
• For the hobby horse: For the person on your list who either collects hobbies or is in desperate need of one. Why not a monthly membership to Bookhouse Cinema for the budding cinephile, houseplants in need of love from Plant Parenthood, comic books from Hurley’s Heroes, sewing materials from Fabric Merchant, a pile of good things to read from Changing Hands Book Shoppe, or registration to the ax-throwing league at Main Street Axe Company? The latter is also great for burning off post-holiday stress.
•For the fashion-forward: Whether shopping for sneakers or a wedding dress, there’s a downtown boutique for that. Shop til you drop at Lennons, Sophie, Blush, Blue Moon Boutique, Mint Cove, Bartlett’s Shoe Company, and King’s Emporium. For the fanciest of holiday parties (or weddings), check out Royalty At Best, Lovie’s Recycled Weddings, or the newly-opened Augusta Bridal, and finish off your look with a little visit to Newton’s Jewelers.
• For the stressed-out: A little holiday relaxation might look like a day spent at Cutting Edge, Salon 529, or Viola Salon. Or perhaps it’s an afternoon of virtual reality at Pennington Station. You do you.
• For the pragmatic: We all know someone who puts a vacuum cleaner on their Christmas list. For those in search of home appliances, tools and all things practical, look no further than Pearl Brothers. Browse the rotating merchandise they feature on their first floor and I guarantee you’ll find the perfect white elephant gift, as well.
The great thing about shopping on foot? You’ll be able to tuck into other shops, restaurants and bars that I either forgot to name or haven’t discovered for myself.
Happy holidays to you all — see you downtown in 2023!
