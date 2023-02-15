I arrived at Chaos Brewery on a Friday evening ready to stun.
Not by dressing up or acting out — neither of which shock the downtown crowd on any given weekend — but by presenting a radical idea.
I was joining the Downtown Joplin Alliance’s community roundtable in Chaos’s event center to discuss the future of Joplin Union Depot. The room was full of participants ready to stun or be stunned by ideas on what the depot, which is currently owned by the state of Missouri and is up for sale, could be used for. In the midst were professors and students from South Dakota State University’s school of design who are studying the depot’s progress, as well as Kansas State University’s TAB — Technical Assistance for Brownfields — facilitating.
When I sat down at one of the nine simultaneous roundtables being hosted to accommodate the crowd and unleashed my thought — that the Joplin Union Depot should be turned back into (gasp!) a train station — I wasn’t met with the wide eyes or round of applause I was secretly hoping for. Instead, I was greeted with nods and shrugs in turn. Yes, passenger trains to Kansas City, Northwest Arkansas, or even Springfield would be nice.
So much for stunning.
The most radical idea I encountered that evening was that people of such different backgrounds and ideologies could so adamantly agree with one another.
No one stood in opposition to saving the depot. No one bickered or shouted insults. Instead, when each table stood to present their ideas to the crowd, the only struggle was to say something that hadn’t already been said — namely, that the depot should be saved, it should be open to the public, and should be economically sustainable.
There was more nodding as ideas for a fine French restaurant (s’il vous plaît), grocery store chains like Whole Foods or Trader Joe’s, an artists’ colony, a boutique hotel, a winery and distillery and, yes, a train station were shared again and again.
Yet, even with train tracks and ancient ticket booths already in place, the latter idea is the least likely to come to pass.
This isn’t due to lack of public interest, but rather policies and precedent that we as a city cannot address on our own. Partnering with a federally owned passenger train company like Amtrak and working with multiple city and state governments to bring train travel back to Southwest Missouri isn’t impossible. But the time and challenges that it would present aren’t exactly seductive to potential buyers and investors.
I lamented this as I chatted briefly with the marketing director for the Downtown Joplin Alliance, Ivy Hagedorn, who was stationed at another table across the room. She observed the crowd and calmly recited a motto that we’d all do well to remember: Revitalization is not the same as restoration.
Revitalizing Downtown Joplin, including the depot, does not necessarily mean restoring buildings to their original purpose. It often means saving structures and using them in completely different ways. This is why you may now rent a loft apartment in what was once a car factory, conduct business meetings in a former morgue, or play virtual-reality games in an old drug store.
The idea seems straightforward enough, but putting it into practice becomes more difficult.
Take the recent example of Main Street Axe Company petitioning Joplin City Council to allow entry to families. The establishment originally had to limit business to those 21 years of age and older — a rule that didn’t apply to similar facilities such as bowling alleys. This outdated rule stemmed from the fact that bowling alleys have existed for as long as anyone can remember, but Joplin had never had a facility that hosted ax throwing before. There was no precedent to build upon until city code was successfully updated (ax-throwing is limited to those 12 and up). This update happened because owner Michelle Fowler went to Joplin City Council to address the inconsistencies directly and was met by an amicable and willing commissioner.
From permission to have parklets to the laundry-list of kitchen equipment a restaurant or bakery is required to have, there are a number of codes that have had to be discussed and debated when opening downtown businesses in century-old buildings designed for entirely different purposes. The debates are often fruitful — but only when downtown business owners are persistent and make it a point to work in tandem with our city government.
Whoever purchases and revitalizes Joplin Union Depot will have to be ready for these discussions and debates. Because, even though the sky’s the limit on what we can hope for it to become, we will encounter tangible challenges along the way. Maybe installing the correct hood and oven for a French restaurant would mean considerable structural change. Maybe distilleries aren’t allowed to exist alongside railroad tracks.
We don’t yet know what obstacles await the depot’s second life, but we know from past experience that they are there.
For now, public support isn’t one of them.
I left Chaos Brewery feeling electric after such a positive and productive discussion. The Joplin Union Depot might not be restored as a train station, but I am hopeful it will be revitalized.
Let’s stay persistent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.