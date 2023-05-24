I should have skipped Downtown Joplin Alliance’s Loft Tour a few weeks back.
Because, even after I had bought a home and receiving well-deserved ribbing for it, the tour’s nine finished, furnished or under-construction lofts made me want to plant a “For Sale” sign in my front yard and give apartment living another go.
I wasn’t alone in that sentiment. As my friends and I made our way into each building, we passed group after group eager to get a glimpse into downtown life — and perhaps plan a move of their own. DJA reports that a total of 200 people participated in this first-ever event, a number I imagine will grow next year as many unfinished units are completed.
The tour made it easy to let your imagination run wild.
Would you choose jaw-dropping views from the Frisco Station Lofts or the artistic vibe of the Muir?
How would it feel coming home to the playful YMCA or the historic Olivia?
Would you hang curtains over the stunning — and enormous — windows at the Pennington, or display artwork on the exposed brick walls of the Columbian Building?
Would you secure your spot at the Independent or Haughton Block apartments, or buy a condo at the Hollcroft?
What would your life be like downtown?
Mine was happy and exciting. My Brick & Mortar loft was the most beautiful apartment I have ever rented — sorry, San Francisco and Paris landlords. Although more expensive than other complexes around town, it felt like a steal coming from larger cities. I could grab coffee or lunch on foot.
I’d meet friends in the evening or hop on my bike for weekend visits to Bookhouse Cinema or the Frisco Trail.
When family drove over, they always found parking. I never felt unsafe. Sure, there were challenges.
My main issue was grocery shopping without a car. Then there was traffic noise — from semi trucks on a Monday morning or cruisers on a Friday night. And being so close to our police and fire station meant living with sirens throughout the day.
But is my portrayal accurate? I understand there are counterarguments — rent is still too expensive for many and, regardless of me never having safety issues, others might not say the same.
Instead of daydreaming alongside me, you might ask: Who on earth would live downtown?
Turns out, quite a few people.
Tyler is a 24-year-old medical school student who chose downtown for being fun, trendy and walkable. You can see him out with his dog night and day, heading to dinner at Club 609, or popping over to Midwestern Built for a workout.
He finds his apartment affordable, especially compared to previous homes in Chicago and Charleston. He loves downtown restaurants and gathering with med-school friends at Chaos Brewery.
I nod along as he tells me, “Although Joplin is a small town, you can find anything you’re looking for if you look hard enough.”
Tyler simply wishes for more — more spaces to gather and create community, more restaurants with healthy salads and sandwiches to grab on the go, more locations open late enough for him to enjoy a glass of wine after completing school work. He believes that additional options would persuade more young professionals to call Joplin home.
Shawn and Suzanne are college administrators who recently sold their house to rent a downtown apartment, although they are looking to purchase a condo. The couple has always wanted an urban living experience.
“Downtown Joplin is experiencing a bit of a renaissance and we wanted to be a part of it,” they tell me.
Like Tyler, they love how walkable downtown is. Favorite restaurants, the Cornell Complex, Empire Market and Landreth Park are all accessible on foot. They also love knowing that their building is over a hundred years old.
“I feel connected to Joplin and its history in a way that I never have before,” Shawn says.
They also wish for more — a small grocery store, pharmacy and dry cleaners, for starters. More restaurant options, especially a diner for breakfast. They remind me, however, that millions of dollars are being invested in downtown, and they look forward to being joined by more residents in the near future.
Kayla is a 30-year-old certified occupational therapy assistant who rents downtown with her husband. She, too, loves being in proximity to local businesses for easy date nights or attending Third Thursday. But her favorite part of downtown life is her loft.
“My husband and I moved downtown because we loved the space and its charm. We have gorgeous 12-foot-tall ceilings and windows, a beautiful brick wall, and other unique original features we couldn’t find elsewhere in town. We have really loved living here,” she says.
She does think that the city needs to do more to address downtown’s homeless populationbut still feels that life there has been perfect for the couple at this stage in their lives.
“We have greatly enjoyed living here for the past three years and if I could go back in time, I would still choose to live in our loft. It has been a wonderful home for us.”
Time and word count restrict my ability to gather more witnesses, so you’ll have to join me downtown to see for yourself. Let’s be respectful while passing through — people live here, after all.
More and more each day.
