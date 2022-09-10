It’s hard to be the new kid.
I’d like to tell students returning to classrooms across Joplin that it gets easier, but having moved back only a year and a half ago, I still feel first-day jitters as I continue to find my place in our community.
Making friends or finding local spots to frequent are tasks that I face with enthusiasm, but discovering my role outside of my social circle is more daunting. As I join volunteers for Joplin Arts Fest around a conference table downtown, that new-kid-in-class impostor syndrome sets in.
Joplin Arts Fest, which will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Joplin Empire Market, is a celebration of all things cultural and creative. For eight years, artists have gathered to display and sell their paintings, pottery, photography, jewelry, and more while local musicians and food trucks provide a lively backdrop. The festival, started by the local Kiwanis chapter before being handed to the Downtown Joplin Alliance, is the culmination of months of work done almost entirely by this group of volunteers.
It’s the kind of community event I wholeheartedly support and want to be a part of, but the art world can be intimidating.
As introductions are made around the table, I feel sheepish. I’m a writer and art enthusiast, sure. And I lived in très artsy Paris for a decade (should I have donned a beret for this meeting?) But I’m surrounded by representatives from Spiva Center for the Arts, the Missouri Southern State University Art Department, Post Art Library and Connect2Culture, for starters — people who have devoted their lives and careers to supporting the arts. The festival receives funding from many of these groups, as well as other local organizations such as the Joplin Regional Artists Coalition. Beloved local artists also join in to plan, work the event, display their art, or judge in a variety of categories.
What can someone like me, who struggles to properly grip a paintbrush, possibly offer?
As the meeting gets underway, I realize my role as a community member is just as important. After all, Joplin Arts Fest and the helping hands that bring it to life are a testament to how devoted we as a city are to the arts.
Committee member Jill Halbach, executive director of Post Art Library, emphasizes this fact: “JAF is an opportunity for local arts-related nonprofits and individuals to work together on a community event rather than the work of one person or group.”
Emily Frankoski, director of Connect2Culture, concurs: “It’s great to partner with other people and organizations that recognize the value of the arts and what they can do for our community,” she says.
Downtown Joplin itself is a reflection of these collaborative efforts. A quick trip down Main Street can’t be made without crossing the doorway of multiple galleries, admiring brightly painted murals, or perusing local art inside every restaurant or bar.
“Downtown Joplin is the heart of the arts culture in town,” says Ivy Hagedorn, programming and marketing director for Downtown Joplin Alliance and member of JAF’s planning committee. “Our murals are becoming famous throughout the area, we have Spiva Center for the Arts, Local Color Art Gallery, which offers a wide variety of classes, and Urban Art Gallery.”
Perhaps this is why a fine arts festival downtown only seems fitting. Our local population of artists, musicians, writers and performers are responsible for breathing life into our city center.
“The 21st century renaissance in downtown that we are witnessing was jump-started in part by empty storefronts becoming pop-up galleries and art installations in the early 2000s,” Ivy continues. “This helped the community envision the new potential of downtown Joplin after decades of decline. Nearly all those storefronts are now full of other businesses, but rotating selections of art can still be found in nearly every coffee shop and restaurant in the district.”
Progress can’t just be solely measured in occupied storefronts, however. More and more young artists — or 30-something writers, in my case — choose Joplin because of its affordability and increasing number of cultural opportunities. In return, their performances and participation in community events attract patrons and are a boon to our local culture and economy.
Fostering this population’s growth is key. That’s why celebrating established artists as well as providing an outlet for younger or newer voices is a focus of this year’s festival.
For the first time ever, JAF is proud to feature two artists who are the recipients of a BIPOC and MSSU student scholarship. The two scholarships were created to help bring artists who have historically been underrepresented at arts festivals to the table.
Encouraging all of the community — including those of us who can’t draw a straight line — to discover our creative streak is also a priority. Spiva will have a children’s activity prepared for the festival’s youngest participants. And the first ever communal art project titled “Mended Hearts” will be found on-site for all to contribute to.
It’s time to check our imposter syndrome. You have a role to play at a cultural event like Joplin Arts Fest — and your participation will directly impact its success and our community’s continued flourishing.
So see you there, Joplin. Berets optional.
