Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Kansas... Spring River near Waco affecting Jasper County. Spring River above Baxter Springs affecting Cherokee County. For the Spring River Basin...including Baxter Springs, Waco, Carthage...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday evening at 830 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Spring River near Waco. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 23.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CDT Saturday was 26.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 4.2 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&