Jeanette R. Gallemore was born December 4, 1964, in Neosho, Missouri, the daughter of John and Dolores (Muth) Jennings. She entered into rest on August 9, 2021, in Joplin, Missouri, at the age of 56. Jeanette was a lifelong area resident and worked as clinic manager for OCH in Neosho. She de…