There is a saying by Georg W.F. Hegel, a German philospher from the 1700s: "We learn from history that we do not learn from history."
This saying is about to prove true again.
The mask mandate in Joplin, which was initiated for the second time by the Joplin City Council in November 2020, has recently expired. The plea for that mask mandate came from our local hospitals, whose staff and resources were being taxed to the limit by overwhelming numbers of seriously ill COVID-19 positive patients from our community.
Remember the first time we had a mask mandate in Joplin, in the summer of 2020? The infection rate in Joplin decreased significantly after that, proving that the mask mandate was working. Therefore, the mask mandate was ... dropped. A few weeks later, since COVID-19 was still very much present in our community, the infection rate soared to new heights. What a surprise.
We are still in the middle of a COVID-19 pandemic, and although thankfully we finally have effective vaccines, the huge task of getting everyone vaccinated and immune is just beginning. This means the risk of getting infected with COVID-19 and potentially dying from the disease is just as great now as it was in November. It is absolutely the wrong time to drop the mask mandate. It would be like coming up in a submarine from a depth of 300 feet, and opening the hatches at 15 feet below the surface. Drowning is still drowning, at any depth.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and infectious disease specialists continue to recommend wearing masks covering the mouth and nose in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. In the absence of a mask mandate, we are now free to choose whether or not to wear a mask. In our country, we are blessed with many freedoms. This includes the freedom to ignore medical experts, the freedom to not wear masks and the freedom to shoot ourselves in the foot.
Maria M. Bailey
Joplin
