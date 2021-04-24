The trial of the century has come to a close with accountability and a first step toward justice, to paraphrase Minnesota’s attorney general. Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts after 10 hours of jury deliberation. In a rare move, 17 of the 45 witnesses for the prosecution were police officers who testified against Chauvin’s egregious actions.
This is the first time in Minnesota history that a white police officer has been convicted of murder, indicating that our society can change. Thirty years ago, four police officers were acquitted after the savage beating of Rodney King was also recorded on film.
We need to continue to hold police accountable, and using smartphones to record questionable acts is an excellent beginning. As a former mayor of Baltimore says, “When there are consequences, behavior changes.”
Serious consequences must continue for too-aggressive policing. A national police database and careful vetting of police recruits is a good place to start.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said the conviction of this former Minneapolis police officer is “an important step toward justice for Minnesota,” continuing that there also is a need for other systemic reforms.
After centuries of slavery and racism born of European imperialism and purported cultural superiority, it is difficult to change attitudes and built-in institutional racism, but we must.
We can begin by acknowledging that our systems often don’t treat people of color the same way they treat white people. One doesn’t have to look very far to find blatant examples: more aggressive policing and harsher legal penalties for people of color, fewer opportunities for good education (many caused by disparities in tax bases), inferior medical care, redlining (making it difficult to obtain loans) and fewer opportunities to accumulate generational wealth.
If one doesn’t see any of these barriers, it is easy to say they don’t exist. White privilege isn’t about your being given things because you are white; it’s about your not having particular barriers in your life because you are white.
For some, it is very convenient to ignore systemic racism and easier still to deny the problem exists. The fact that this is easy is in itself white privilege, as most Black Americans do not have that luxury.
Life can be hard; everyone has challenges that can make life overwhelming. But can’t we accept that because of our country’s history and current practices there are extra challenges that exist if you are a person of color?
Minorities are asking for more awareness of this problem so that we can work together to try to improve our systems for all people. Let’s build on the momentum of this moment.
