We'd love to hear from our readers and subscribers what you think should happen regarding President Donald Trump over his last few days in office, in regards to last week's riots at the Capitol.
Send us up to 150 words to letters@joplinglobe.com, and be sure to include your name, address and phone number so we can confirm authenticity (the same process we use for Letters to the Editor). Send your answers by 3 p.m. today (Tuesday, Jan. 12), and we will use as many as we can in tomorrow's edition of the Globe.
