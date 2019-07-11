We are organizing a Joplin-area chapter of the League of Women Voters, and we want you!
LWV is a grassroots, non-partisan group that exists to promote voter participation and voter education, and it is open to both men and women.
We’ll meet at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, at Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway in Joplin to get started.
We believe that the Joplin area needs LWV to increase the number of informed voters who participate in every election. One of the League’s major functions is to register people to vote. LWV also produces voting guides to inform voters of issues and candidates, never promoting a position or a candidate, but providing non-partisan information for the voter to make informed decisions.
LWV was first organized in 1920 a few months before ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. LWV's purpose was to disseminate information to voters, and once women were granted the right to vote, its purpose was to educate these new voters and to register as many potential voters as possible.
Throughout the years, LWV has sponsored bipartisan legislation to keep elections fair and to make voting easy and open to all who are eligible. For example, in 1993 LWV got the National Voter Registration Act, known as “motor-voter” act passed into law, allowing us to register to vote automatically at motor-vehicle agencies.
Ellen Broglio
Joplin
