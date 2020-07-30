Certain folks don’t want you to vote. They don’t want you to pay attention. A low voter turnout favors them carrying forward their agenda.
We Missouri voters have an important election coming Aug. 4. The hugely significant expanded Medicaid voter initiative is on the ballot, and certain folks hope we won’t vote, causing it to fail.
A national, barely constrained pandemic threatens to prevent you from going to the polling places. It’s too late to request mail-in ballots by mail, but a trip to your county clerk’s office can get you an absentee ballot. That ballot will have exceptions for the COVID-19 pandemic. By making that trip to the county clerk’s office, you sidestep the pandemic and you vote for expanded Medicaid, thereby giving real medical coverage to the working (or unemployed) poor in Missouri.
Hugh Shields
Joplin
