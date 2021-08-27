We recently witnessed the biggest failure of a presidential administration likely since the fall of Saigon in April of 1975 — the Taliban overthrow of the government of Afghanistan. The basis of this failure rests, perhaps, on the significant failure of U.S. intelligence and most certainly the actions directed by the president. I use the adverb “perhaps” because there are varying opinions as to when the administration’s “best guess” intelligence about the timing of the Taliban takeover of Kabul was officially provided to the president. This event has failed to earn front-page attention from The Joplin Globe. Really?
Here is the issue: I, like a majority of U.S. citizens, completely agree U.S. troops should have been withdrawn. However, regardless of when — not if — the Taliban would overthrow the Afghan government, U.S. citizens, those citizens of other governments not supportive of the Taliban and Afghans who assisted occupying military troops should have been evacuated from the whole country prior to such withdrawal. The timing of the withdrawal decision effective July 2 of this year, by all accounts I have read or heard, was made by the U.S. president. Thousands will die as a direct result of this decision.
The Globe today (Aug. 19) printed “from AP Reports” about Afghanistan, including this last paragraph. I have provided some additional factual statements the AP chose not to include.
"The U.S. has rushed in troops (three times as many troops as were withdrawn in July), transport planes and commanders to secure the (single runway) airport, seek Taliban guarantees (anyone who believes this guarantee from a proven brutal terrorist group is of unsound mind) of safe passage (the State Department has told U. S. citizens in Kabul they cannot guarantee their safety in coming to the airport) and ramped up an airlift capable of ferrying between 5,000 and 9,000 a day (though many seats are now empty because of delays in processing evacuees at the airport)."
Is there a good reason details of this event have not earned more recognition? Your paper is not fulfilling its duty; even biased mainstream media have not avoided this event. I repeat, thousands will die as a result of this decision, and at a minimum, the president of the United States and/or his handlers should be held accountable.
Robert Keith
Carl Junction
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.