I commend the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, Liberty Utilities and Missouri Southern State University for sponsoring the annual Golden Apple Awards.
But I’m not sure how you can single out specific individuals, especially with the challenges of this year.
All teachers, whether public or private, have gone way beyond the expectations of their jobs in this year of the pandemic. All have had to change their ways of teaching to reach the students in their particular areas.
All teachers deserve this award.
Sue Doennig
Joplin
