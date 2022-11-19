I read with enthusiasm in Monday's paper (Nov. 14) Max McCoy's article regarding the use of incomprehensible language in propositions for new laws.
I was extremely frustrated with Amendment 3 in our midterm election. All publicly shared information about this proposed law was in regard to legalizing recreational marijuana.
However, there was other language buried in the extensive text that would have, I suspect, been upsetting for most readers had it been easy to find and written in a way that was understandable. This language provided authority to individuals working within the recreational marijuana industry that is very questionable and promotes questionable ideas.
Additionally, there was no place in this bill where requirements were set, as they are with tobacco, to declare the dangers of marijuana use, which includes lung cancer, psychotic episodes (much more prevalent since marijuana hybridization has intensified the strength of chemical compounds in the plant), memory impairment and risk of early dementia.
Why was this not a requirement for this proposition?
Cynthia Naff
Joplin
