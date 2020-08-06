Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High around 90F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.