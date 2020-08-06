“American Idiot.” The group Green Day came out with a song by that name years ago.
I didn’t like it as the title of a song and really didn’t like their sound much, so I dismissed them as a group I wouldn’t listen to. Catchy tune or not, I didn’t like the title.
I am starting to believe the title of that song.
The Marlins baseball team just had more than half its active field players test positive for COVID-19. And the videos you see on TV show them jogging by each other bumping elbows. You are breathing on each other — heavily as you get that close without masks or something to hold back your possible spread of droplets from your respiration as you breathe.
If Americans don’t start taking this thing seriously and making simple observations about our conduct, we will surpass by far any of the worse predictions of what our loss can be.
We used to be the world leaders on any worldwide problem that came up through our country’s history. Why aren’t we now? Have we taken the lack of the leadership in this country we have been used to in the past as the reason? That doesn’t cut it.
This isn’t political; it’s common sense. Think about how it spreads. Just because you are in an age group that you feel has a low risk of death doesn’t allow you to amp up the spread because you don’t care.
This thing could mutate, as many viruses do, and then this fall it could become like something out of a Stephen King book.
The rest of the educated world is taking this thing more seriously. Why aren’t we?
Tommy Chew
Carl Junction
