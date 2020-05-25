The world is infected with a terrible virus.
It has produced distance, separation and fear of others. Because of it we are unable to comfort each other in ways we know are most effective. It leads to self-protection, hoarding and distrust of others. We retreat behind barriers for safety and we choose isolation and distance over inclusion and contact.
We don’t know who to turn to for the best information. We don’t know what path forward is the best. This virus leads us to distrust people we admire. We question how they can think the way they do. All people become potential enemies.
The people we depend upon for many of our services are sources of potential harm. Even the most wealthy, influential, privileged and resourceful are infected or showing signs of infection. We go to war and pour increasingly vast amounts of money into combating this virus and we worry about the future of that expenditure. We know we need to take advantage of free trade but we fear the effects it might have on our future safety. We worry about superspreaders that seemingly show no symptoms but can be very infectious.
We act like this is a new virus. It isn’t. It is as old as history. It is hate. It has many relatives — greed, fear, prejudice, envy, violence and tribalism are all members of the family. We need to question the leaders who sow this virus. We need to look toward those who rely on reason, unifying action, facts and cool heads.
We can’t oppose this virus with virulent attacks, name-calling and bullying.
Herndon Snider
Joplin
