As a critical care nurse, I have seen a lot of families worried about the cost of an uninsured loved one’s care. That is why I worked so hard to help pass the Medicaid expansion. Since it passed, over a quarter of a million more people are receiving care today that they weren’t eligible for just a few years ago.
While this is a fantastic development, traditional Medicaid patients may be in danger of losing care unexpectedly because the rules are about to change.
With the end of the public health emergency looming in January, many folks may not realize that they need to go back to annual renewal for coverage.
During the emergency, these annual renewals were not required. They may not realize this until it is too late, especially if their address has changed. Everyone must renew their application this year, including seniors and children.
Medicaid will send out letters asking for these renewals starting in February, but in the past, if these notices were not answered or went to the wrong address, people automatically lost coverage. Don’t worry, though, there are ways you can get ahead of it and make sure your coverage is secure. The most important thing is making sure that the Family Support Division has your current contact information.
If you have access to a computer, you can update your information online at mydss.mo.gov or get help finding coverage at www.showmecoverage.org.
If you don’t, trained staff at the Missouri Primary Care Association are available to help at 1-417-840-6788. You can also contact the Family Support Division at 1-855-373-4636.
Samantha McAninch Ozark
