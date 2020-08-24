An open letter to President Donald Trump, Gov. Mike Parson and the Joplin City Council:
Yes ‘n’ how many ears must one man have
Before he can hear people cry?
Yes ‘n’ how many deaths will it take ‘til he knows
That too many people have died?
The answer my friend, is blowin’ in the wind
The answer is blowin’ in the wind.
— Bob Dylan
This song was written in 1962, and the lyrics are as pertinent today. We are asking you the same questions now, and the answers are evidently still blowin’ in the wind. Wearing masks saves lives.
Don O’Donnell
Diamond
