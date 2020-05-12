Baseball column evokes memories
I would like to share another story about the Boyer brothers in the 1964 World Series, adding to Jean Griffith’s column (Globe, May 10) about the Boyers and Wrights of Jasper County.
The 1964 World Series went the full seven games, after Ken’s grand slam home run in Game 4. The seventh game of the 1964 series was exciting baseball but even more interesting for the Boyers. In the seventh inning, Ken hit a home run — not that surprising for him because he was a hitter. As Ken rounded third base, he hit his brother Clete with a friendly elbow. In the top of the ninth, Clete hit a home run. That was quite an accomplishment for Clete — he was known much more for his fielding than his hitting ability. As he rounded third base, he tipped his hat to his brother Ken.
I was very fortunate to see that in person, along with my brother Bruce and our father, R.J. Baker, who took us to that game in St. Louis.
A couple of other notes about the perseverance and skills of the Boyers: There was a third brother, Cloyd, who also played Major League Baseball. He pitched for the Cardinals for several years. And there were four or five of the next generation of Boyers who signed and played in the minor leagues. Quite a family.
Bret Baker
Grove, Okla.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.