Be wary of experts with an ax to grind
Some experts say the United States will suffer a million deaths from COVID-19; other experts say that’s ridiculous.
Some say we should test every American every two weeks for the virus; others say that’s impossible.
Some say we should all carry immunity ID cards; others scoff at the idea, including myself, but I’m not an expert.
Some experts blame the entire debacle on China; others say that’s racist.
Some experts say wearing a mask is ineffective; others demand it.
Some experts hype the virus on newscasts hoping for increased ratings; others lower the hype, hoping for their own ratings.
Some experts say business must reopen; others swear deaths will skyrocket if it does.
Notice a pattern here? Every one of these so-called experts has an ax to grind for their own political gain. We are often told we’re all in this together. I only wish we were.
Howard Forsythe
Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.