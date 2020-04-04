Be wary of scams during pandemic
I have received at least one email wanting to sell me face masks at a huge discount. When I read it, I said to myself, “Why would any entrepreneur sell something at a huge discount when he could charge the normal price or jack up the price and make even more money?”
Then I repeated to myself the old adage, “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is too good to be true.” It is almost certainly a scam.
When I see this sort of email, I quickly delete it. Be suspicious — be very suspicious — of any email trying to sell you something related to COVID-19.
At present, there is no vaccination, no cure. There is not really even a good treatment. Ventilators, big in the news right now, don’t cure. They basically take over the breathing function and supply oxygen so that the body can, hopefully, heal itself.
Snake oil is still for sale, no matter what it is called.
The best way to avoid the virus is, as we are often told, to keep a safe distance from other people. In other words, don’t breathe the same air that they do.
Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.
Robert Roberts
Pittsburg, Kansas
