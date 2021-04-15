Many of us find it incomprehensible that our current administration would make it clear during the election that immigrants could enter our country illegally without fear of consequences for breaking our existing laws and were in fact encouraged to do so. To seem surprised at what is currently happening on the southern border is at the least disingenuous. Some would consider it treason.
Believe me, they know exactly what they are doing.
You see, the political elites (I’m not talking common rank and file) within the Democratic Party need a permanent “underclass” of people in need of government help. It’s what sustains them, and gives them their power. They do not at all like to see entrepreneurship and success without their help and that of the government. (Remember President Barack Obama’s “you didn’t build that” speech?) If there is no need (or very little need) for the nanny state, the Democratic Party becomes irrelevant.
What is particularly heinous about this is the fact that they go to great lengths to portray to the rank and file within their party that they are “just trying to save the children and show compassion to the poor.” They are generally quite successful in running this ruse.
Believe me, we already have enough poor folks who could use the help.
Perry Davis Joplin
