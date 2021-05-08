President Joe Biden is traveling the country to sell his American Rescue Plan. Even before it was released, naysayers were dismissing it as too expensive (the same detractors who enthusiastically signed off on $2 trillion in tax cuts for the wealthy in 2017). But the right question is not "How much does it cost?" but "What are we getting for our money?"
The president wants to rebuild bridges and roads. Any penny-pinching Missourian navigating the minefield of potholes on our streets would agree that upgrading roads is a good idea. The president also wants to cut child poverty in half by expanding the child tax credit. Lifting children out of poverty is not only morally right and smart economics, it's far cheaper than tax cuts for the rich.
Critics aren't worried that President Biden's plan will cost too much; they're worried it will work.
The president has a plan. It's not perfect, but it will help millions of overlooked Americans and make us stronger as a country. That's well worth the money.
Jos Linn
Kansas City
