The article “Virus cases continue climbing in US during holiday season” (Globe, Dec. 6) reminds us that things are going to get worse before they get better. People struggling here and around the world have been waiting for months for Congress to pass an emergency COVID-19 response bill. They need help now for the long, hard months to come.
Communities across our country, like St. Louis, try to curb the spread of coronavirus with “Safer at Home” policies while Americans in poverty worry about making rent to even have a home to keep them safe. Meanwhile, global health problems rise as a side-effect of COVID-19. The World Food Program projects that global hunger will double, and thousands of infants will suffer or die of severe malnutrition.
Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley should prioritize passing an emergency COVID-19 package that includes at least $100 billion in rental assistance for Americans and $20 billion in funding for global health and nutrition to help lower-income countries.
Cynthia Changyit Levin
Town and Country
