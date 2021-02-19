The American political system is broken. With the acquittal of former social media influencer President Donald Trump, it shows that the divide between the two political parties is more important than doing what is right. A mob tried to overthrow the U.S. government and our “leaders” from Missouri acted like it is not an issue because the coup was in their favor. Republicans have shown they have no spine to stand for what is right.
On the flip side, Democrats are only slightly better. They are the only side with policies, but once they got power they are sitting around trying to not help the people as they promised.
Both sides are wrong. Both sides are corrupt. Both sides are millionaires paid off by billionaires to keep the working class as slaves.
We the people have to stop this. We have to stand up and say we will not accept an ineffective government. We will not accept our “leaders” blaming the other side as they do nothing. We must take back our government for our interests — to help us, the working people, to make our lives better, to improve our schools and world.
We have to, or America as we know it will be destroyed.
Alex Raney
Webb City
