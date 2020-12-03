President Donald Trump has caused an uproar for talking about removing 700 American troops from Somalia. The story is that the country will fall into chaos.
An 18-year-old American joins the military, has eight weeks of basic training, eight weeks of advanced individual training, and at the age of 19 or so is ready to go overseas and die for someone else’s country.
We have been training Somalian soldiers (Iraq’s and Afghanistan’s also) for decades and they still cannot protect their own country and must have their hands held by American troops. I also think it is time for these countries to do their own fighting and dying.
We have left enough young American’s blood on their land.
Don Adams
Nevada
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.