Building Trades Council endorses Joplin plan
The Building and Construction Trades Council of Joplin and vicinity endorses the upcoming Joplin school bond issue for the purpose of construction of a new elementary school at Dover Hill and an addition to the Kelsey Norman Elementary School. This will be on the June 2 ballot. This school bond, while providing $25 million in construction funding, will not result in or cause an increase in current tax assessments.
The Joplin Building and Construction Trades Council recognizes the importance of providing the best possible learning environment for children, as well as the importance a modern school system plays in the economic growth in the community. It is our belief that support for the continued improvement of a community’s school system is synonymous with support for the improvement and economic growth of the entire community.
The Joplin Building and Construction Trades Council strongly encourages all eligible voters to turn out to support this bond issue and to vote "yes" for the continued improvement of the Joplin School District on June 2.
John Seward, president
George Mustard, secretary/treasurer
Building and Construction Trades Council of Joplin
