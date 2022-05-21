Missouri has committed to take the necessary steps to end child poverty in Missouri. In 2021, the expanded child tax credit (CTC) helped millions of families pay the bills and cut child poverty nearly in half.
Sadly, the CTC monthly payments have ended, and over 3 million children have fallen back below the poverty line. With inflation increasing and the effects of COVID-19 still weighing on Americans, these CTC payments are needed more than ever.
The 2021 CTC expansion is the most significant investment in reducing child poverty in a generation. After the monthly payments started in July 2021, nearly 4 million children were kept from poverty each month. Families used their CTC payments to buy food, pay the rent and cover utilities. Each of these allowed families to continue to support their children even through economic hardships.
Missouri has taken steps to combat child poverty, but Missouri still ranks 30th in child poverty rates. This is unacceptable, while Congress has rejected efforts to continue the monthly CTC payments as inflation is creating greater hardship for families.
Congress must extend the expanded CTC with permanent full refundability for all low-income families and the monthly payment option in order to lower child poverty rates in Missouri and all over the country. I call on Sens. Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt to support the implementation of CTC to show support for Missourians.
Marta Richenburg
Kansas City
