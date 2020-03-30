China hid severity of pandemic
This is not intended to be politically oriented; this is anger oriented.
The true blame for COVID-19 is being completely ignored by nearly all the television and political urchins who spray their views at us every day. They preach endlessly about how awful things are — hospitals overwhelmed, businesses closed, medical shortages, grandparents dying.
Absolutely, all of that is awful, but why won't more of those political loudmouths publicly admit the blame for the spread of this awful virus lies entirely with Xi Jinping and his communist regime? Xi Jinping's Chinese government hid this malady from the world until it was too late.
Are politicians and pundits so devoted to their own agendas that they can't even place blame where it really lies? Are they afraid of offending somebody? I certainly have no problem offending that despicable dictator. And I mean no animus toward all Chinese, only Xi and his complicit cronies who imprisoned doctors and lied to cover up the truth. But we can't badmouth his glorious communist dictatorship, can we? Xi won't stand for that.
Are politicians afraid that Xi might foreclose on our outlandish financial debt if they say something to set him off? Cut off our needed supplies of pharmaceuticals? Is that what they're afraid of? Funny, I don't recall politicians coming unglued as American CEOs killed American jobs and transferred manufacturing to China. And now they scream and yell because we're in trouble? The Chinese Communists have never been our friends, regardless of how cheap we can buy their mass-produced stuff. Ask the millions of Muslims and Christians imprisoned in concentration camps about how friendly China's government is.
The blame for this mess doesn't lie with President Donald Trump or House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and some of the loudest political blabbermouths need to show the guts to lay the blame where it does lie. This awful situation belongs at the doorstep of the communist Chinese government and the self-aggrandizing slime ball who lied to cover it up from the beginning.
But I doubt that many of our political puppets will go against their agendas and admit it.
Howard Forsythe
Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.