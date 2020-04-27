CJ teacher writes to at-home students
This is an open letter to my high school students:
To my perfectionists, goofballs and even my rebels — I miss you. You who thought you were invisible — I saw you, and I miss you, too.
I miss your smiles and your attitude, your drama and your illegible handwriting. I miss your enthusiasm, your fashion advice and even your excuses. I miss your little victories over matrices and the psych unit test and those pesky comma rules. I miss sampling your treats from your foods class. I miss your shiny new driver’s licenses and your hair experiments, your college acceptance letters and your laughter. I miss seeing your brace-free smiles for the first time. I miss your sarcasm and your sass. I miss overhearing your conversations in the lunch line. I miss bragging about you to anyone who will listen. I miss running into you in town and watching your faces as you decide whether or not it’s okay to say hello in public.
I just really, really miss you.
I don’t want to miss the chance to tell you that I love you and that I’m proud of you and that I’m praying for you every day. I’m still here for you. You are still my happy place. Instead of counting down the days until the last final exam, I’ve started counting down the days until I can give you that awkward side-hug and tell you in person how much I’ve missed you.
Kristi Alford
Carl Junction
