Columnist misguided on death penalty
In reply to the Kathryn Jean Lopez column (Globe, Feb. 28), she pleads for mercy for the guilty. As I read her article, I was reminded of an essay written by George Orwell titled, "A Hanging." The story centers on a man about to be hanged and paints a vivid picture of what is going through the man's mind as he faces death. Orwell intended for those images to go through our minds as we read his story. I was not persuaded.
Today, our children can't play in their yards as they did decades ago because of child molesters who kidnap, rape and murder children.
Lopez would have us show compassion for the murderer and spare his life. The result, if we follow her suggestion, would be for the taxpayers to feed, clothe, medicate, entertain and provide a warm bed for the guilty one.
Taxpayers should not provide for them for 34 years as the taxpayers did for the one for whom Lopez pleads. My reasoning is the same as it was in Orwell's story — this one will never harm another human being whether it be child or adult. It should be repulsive to the mind of any law-abiding citizen to think spending taxpayer money to sustain the life of a killer makes any sense.
Compassion is for widows and orphans, the family burdened with sickness, the bread winner out of work due to no fault of his own, the child who walks to school without a warm coat.
What you sow is what you reap is for murderers.
David Turner
Lamar
