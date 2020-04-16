Columnist should tell 'the rest of the story'
Mr. (Eugene) Robinson, I read your column, "Biden the opponent Trump least wants to face," in my local paper (Globe, April 12).
You and I are not on the same side of the ideological line, but nevertheless I respect your viewpoints. And I also understand that given your readership you are writing to their ideological views.
But it is hypocritical when you write about Trump's denial and inattention leaving the country more vulnerable to COVID-19 than it should have been and you don't mention the left's initial response to the virus. President Donald Trump ordered a ban on travel from China in January, and he was immediately blasted by liberals and Joe Biden called him xenophobic and racist. Then, three weeks later, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi toured San Francisco Chinatown and urged people to come on down to shop.
If you are going to accuse Trump of being inattentive and in denial, then you should follow the lead of the late Paul Harvey and tell "the rest of the story."
I think that we can both agree that Monday morning quarterbacks are never wrong in their play-calling, but it is quite a different story to be in the fray and having to make decisions that you know will be criticized by 50% of the people — regardless of the decision.
As someone said, you are entitled to your own opinions but not your own facts.
Kevin Wilson
Neosho
