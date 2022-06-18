I wish to make some comments about the ongoing dialogue concerning gun violence in the USA. I am a 98-year-old WWII veteran, U.S. Marines. I am not anti-gun. I grew with the .22 I inherited from my grandfather. As a Marine, I became skilled with every kind of gun, from a pistol to a 75 mm anti-aircraft gun.
I support the Second Amendment, but I also support common sense and will compare automobiles to guns. It is an interesting comparison. They both take a similar number of lives each year: 38,824 for vehicles, and 45,222 for guns (2020 data).
I was a child when rules/laws concerning the use of vehicles began to become established. Stop signs and stoplights were strongly resisted, as were turn signals, legal ownership, speed limits, seat belts, driver's licenses, insurance, driver training and vehicle inspections. But those regulations became law, and we can but imagine the carnage were they all removed.
My common sense tells me that we should move toward similar laws for guns. I would suggest:
• Every gun must be registered, like an auto.
• Each gun owner must take a test to be certain they know how to handle a gun.
• The value of the guns would be taxed, just like an auto.
• Each gun owner must take out insurance that would help those harmed by guns.
• Penalties for each would be severe, just as with vehicles.
This in no way prohibits gun ownership. The Second Amendment still would reign. It would just recognize the changes that have come since it was adopted. My .22 rifle would still be passed on to a family member.
That is the wisdom my years inform me.
Mel West
Columbia
